9634 Silver Moon

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this single story home with beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout. Gorgeous sunken living room with high ceilings. Fireplace in the living area and family room off the kitchen. Lots of natural lighting in the kitchen and breakfast area. Master is split from secondary rooms and features a separate tub and shower, plus his and hers sinks. Good size back yard with privacy fence. Solar panels included which lower utility bills. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator in rental price.