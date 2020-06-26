All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
9634 Silver Moon
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

9634 Silver Moon

9634 Silver Moon · No Longer Available
Location

9634 Silver Moon, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
You will love this single story home with beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout. Gorgeous sunken living room with high ceilings. Fireplace in the living area and family room off the kitchen. Lots of natural lighting in the kitchen and breakfast area. Master is split from secondary rooms and features a separate tub and shower, plus his and hers sinks. Good size back yard with privacy fence. Solar panels included which lower utility bills. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator in rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9634 Silver Moon have any available units?
9634 Silver Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9634 Silver Moon have?
Some of 9634 Silver Moon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9634 Silver Moon currently offering any rent specials?
9634 Silver Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9634 Silver Moon pet-friendly?
No, 9634 Silver Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9634 Silver Moon offer parking?
Yes, 9634 Silver Moon offers parking.
Does 9634 Silver Moon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9634 Silver Moon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9634 Silver Moon have a pool?
No, 9634 Silver Moon does not have a pool.
Does 9634 Silver Moon have accessible units?
No, 9634 Silver Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 9634 Silver Moon have units with dishwashers?
No, 9634 Silver Moon does not have units with dishwashers.
