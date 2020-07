Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home in Silverbrook community. Spacious open floor plan, lots of natural light. Island kitchen and Breakfast area with a bay window. Private backyard with mature trees. This home is conveniently located on Bandera and 1604, close to Fiesta Texas, La Cantera Mall, Valero, and UTSA. Also, in Northside School District with exemplary schools. Hurry! This one wont last long!! $30 resident amenity package per month.