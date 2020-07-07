9614 Gold Dust Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/779b11306f ---- Move-in: Security deposit $1595, Cleaning deposit $300. **Beautiful one floor home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two living areas, eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry and utility room inside. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Great backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Great schools!!** Pets Allowed Upon Approval**



Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Stove Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer