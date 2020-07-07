All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 7 2019 at 2:30 PM

9614 Gold Dust Dr

9614 Gold Dust Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9614 Gold Dust Dr, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/779b11306f ---- Move-in: Security deposit $1595, Cleaning deposit $300. **Beautiful one floor home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two living areas, eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry and utility room inside. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher included. Great backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Great schools!!** Pets Allowed Upon Approval**

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Stove Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S) Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 Gold Dust Dr have any available units?
9614 Gold Dust Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9614 Gold Dust Dr have?
Some of 9614 Gold Dust Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 Gold Dust Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9614 Gold Dust Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 Gold Dust Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9614 Gold Dust Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9614 Gold Dust Dr offer parking?
No, 9614 Gold Dust Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9614 Gold Dust Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9614 Gold Dust Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 Gold Dust Dr have a pool?
No, 9614 Gold Dust Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9614 Gold Dust Dr have accessible units?
No, 9614 Gold Dust Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 Gold Dust Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 Gold Dust Dr has units with dishwashers.

