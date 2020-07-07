9611 Chase Point

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6289314011 ----

Great 2 story home in cul-de-sac. Large open floor plan, huge back yard and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

*No Pets Allowed*



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage