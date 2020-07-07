All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9611 Chase Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9611 Chase Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9611 Chase Point

9611 Chase Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9611 Chase Point, San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Creekside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6289314011 ----
Great 2 story home in cul-de-sac. Large open floor plan, huge back yard and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
*No Pets Allowed*

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Chase Point have any available units?
9611 Chase Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Chase Point have?
Some of 9611 Chase Point's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Chase Point currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Chase Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Chase Point pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Chase Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9611 Chase Point offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Chase Point offers parking.
Does 9611 Chase Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Chase Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Chase Point have a pool?
No, 9611 Chase Point does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Chase Point have accessible units?
No, 9611 Chase Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Chase Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Chase Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio