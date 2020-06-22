9611 Cafe Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Owner/Seller finance available! With 3154 ft2 it offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, formal dining, living room & gameroom w/bamboo floors down. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & granite counters w/island. Garage has built-in storage, utility sink, water softener & a workbench. The back patio is wired for a hot tub. Enjoy sunrises & sunsets over Hyatt Hill Country Resort Golf course from the covered patio & deck. The master bedroom is down w/dual closets garden tub/Sep shower