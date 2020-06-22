All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9611 Cafe Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9611 Cafe Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9611 Cafe Terrace

9611 Cafe Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9611 Cafe Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Owner/Seller finance available! With 3154 ft2 it offers 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, formal dining, living room & gameroom w/bamboo floors down. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooking & granite counters w/island. Garage has built-in storage, utility sink, water softener & a workbench. The back patio is wired for a hot tub. Enjoy sunrises & sunsets over Hyatt Hill Country Resort Golf course from the covered patio & deck. The master bedroom is down w/dual closets garden tub/Sep shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Cafe Terrace have any available units?
9611 Cafe Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Cafe Terrace have?
Some of 9611 Cafe Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Cafe Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Cafe Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Cafe Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Cafe Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9611 Cafe Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Cafe Terrace does offer parking.
Does 9611 Cafe Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Cafe Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Cafe Terrace have a pool?
No, 9611 Cafe Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Cafe Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9611 Cafe Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Cafe Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9611 Cafe Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio