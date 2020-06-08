9606 Clear Falls, San Antonio, TX 78250 Great Northwest
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan and high ceiling. Home features a spacious living and dining room area with plenty of natural light and a fireplace for a cozy winter night. Master is split and has a separate entrance a walk in closet and double vanity. Enjoy ceramic tile throughout and fresh paint. All bedrooms have walk-in closets for added storage and a nice size backyard with mature trees. Great Northwest area don't miss out. (Renters insurance required)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9606 Clear Falls have any available units?
9606 Clear Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.