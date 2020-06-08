All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9606 Clear Falls

9606 Clear Falls · No Longer Available
Location

9606 Clear Falls, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan and high ceiling. Home features a spacious living and dining room area with plenty of natural light and a fireplace for a cozy winter night. Master is split and has a separate entrance a walk in closet and double vanity. Enjoy ceramic tile throughout and fresh paint. All bedrooms have walk-in closets for added storage and a nice size backyard with mature trees. Great Northwest area don't miss out. (Renters insurance required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Clear Falls have any available units?
9606 Clear Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9606 Clear Falls have?
Some of 9606 Clear Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9606 Clear Falls currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Clear Falls isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Clear Falls pet-friendly?
No, 9606 Clear Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9606 Clear Falls offer parking?
Yes, 9606 Clear Falls does offer parking.
Does 9606 Clear Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Clear Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Clear Falls have a pool?
No, 9606 Clear Falls does not have a pool.
Does 9606 Clear Falls have accessible units?
No, 9606 Clear Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Clear Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Clear Falls does not have units with dishwashers.
