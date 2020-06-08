9606 Clear Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan and high ceiling. Home features a spacious living and dining room area with plenty of natural light and a fireplace for a cozy winter night. Master is split and has a separate entrance a walk in closet and double vanity. Enjoy ceramic tile throughout and fresh paint. All bedrooms have walk-in closets for added storage and a nice size backyard with mature trees. Great Northwest area don't miss out. (Renters insurance required)