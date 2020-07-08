All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9551 Valley Dale St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9551 Valley Dale St.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

9551 Valley Dale St.

9551 Valley Dale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9551 Valley Dale Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9551 Valley Dale St. Available 06/01/20 Lovely home in Emerald Valley - This beautiful open floor plan home features upgraded laminate floors in the living area and kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, bedrooms have new carpet. The master suite has a full bath with a walk-in shower and upgraded ceramic tile floor and backsplash. Back yard is very spacious and has privacy fence with covered patio. Won't last long. Come see today.

(RLNE3639540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 Valley Dale St. have any available units?
9551 Valley Dale St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9551 Valley Dale St. have?
Some of 9551 Valley Dale St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9551 Valley Dale St. currently offering any rent specials?
9551 Valley Dale St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 Valley Dale St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9551 Valley Dale St. is pet friendly.
Does 9551 Valley Dale St. offer parking?
No, 9551 Valley Dale St. does not offer parking.
Does 9551 Valley Dale St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9551 Valley Dale St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 Valley Dale St. have a pool?
No, 9551 Valley Dale St. does not have a pool.
Does 9551 Valley Dale St. have accessible units?
No, 9551 Valley Dale St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 Valley Dale St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9551 Valley Dale St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio