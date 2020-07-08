Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9551 Valley Dale St. Available 06/01/20 Lovely home in Emerald Valley - This beautiful open floor plan home features upgraded laminate floors in the living area and kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, bedrooms have new carpet. The master suite has a full bath with a walk-in shower and upgraded ceramic tile floor and backsplash. Back yard is very spacious and has privacy fence with covered patio. Won't last long. Come see today.



(RLNE3639540)