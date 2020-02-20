9547 Valley Dale St

Amenities

9547 Valley Dale - Super Clean 3/2/2 one story in Emerald Valley subdivision. Fresh paint & new laminate flooring throughout, living room has wood burning fireplace opens up to kitchen and dinning area. Kitchen has newly installed stainless appliances, granite counters & custom back splash. Both hall & master bathroom had recent remodel - they look great. Washer & dryer hookups in laundry closet. Good size fenced backyard with slab patio.Owner says "no smoking on property but pets negotiable".Check out this super home today!



(RLNE5517856)