San Antonio, TX
9547 Valley Dale St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

9547 Valley Dale St

9547 Valley Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

9547 Valley Dale Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9547 Valley Dale - Super Clean 3/2/2 one story in Emerald Valley subdivision. Fresh paint & new laminate flooring throughout, living room has wood burning fireplace opens up to kitchen and dinning area. Kitchen has newly installed stainless appliances, granite counters & custom back splash. Both hall & master bathroom had recent remodel - they look great. Washer & dryer hookups in laundry closet. Good size fenced backyard with slab patio.Owner says "no smoking on property but pets negotiable".Check out this super home today!

(RLNE5517856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 Valley Dale St have any available units?
9547 Valley Dale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 Valley Dale St have?
Some of 9547 Valley Dale St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 Valley Dale St currently offering any rent specials?
9547 Valley Dale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 Valley Dale St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 Valley Dale St is pet friendly.
Does 9547 Valley Dale St offer parking?
No, 9547 Valley Dale St does not offer parking.
Does 9547 Valley Dale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9547 Valley Dale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 Valley Dale St have a pool?
No, 9547 Valley Dale St does not have a pool.
Does 9547 Valley Dale St have accessible units?
No, 9547 Valley Dale St does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 Valley Dale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 Valley Dale St does not have units with dishwashers.

