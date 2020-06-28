9516 Contesa Dr 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

One Bedroom Townhome! San Pedro & I-410!! - Property Id: 154719



This spacious two-floor residence features a open and airy floor plan with large bedrooms.Our town homes offer all the privacy and space of a single family home, with the convenience of an apartment community.



Contessa Apartments is perfectly located near McAllister Park, Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum, McAllister Park, Bowlero San Antonio, Japanese Tea Gardens, Phil Hardberger Park, for the adventurers, and the McNay Art Museum, Embassy 14, Santikos Silverado 16, Regal Cinemas Alamo Quarry 16 for the outgoers/



*stock photo*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154719p

Property Id 154719



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5140602)