Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

9516 Contesa Dr 3

9516 Contessa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9516 Contessa Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Uptown Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom Townhome! San Pedro & I-410!! - Property Id: 154719

This spacious two-floor residence features a open and airy floor plan with large bedrooms.Our town homes offer all the privacy and space of a single family home, with the convenience of an apartment community.

Contessa Apartments is perfectly located near McAllister Park, Barney Smith's Toilet Seat Art Museum, McAllister Park, Bowlero San Antonio, Japanese Tea Gardens, Phil Hardberger Park, for the adventurers, and the McNay Art Museum, Embassy 14, Santikos Silverado 16, Regal Cinemas Alamo Quarry 16 for the outgoers/

*stock photo*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154719p
Property Id 154719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 have any available units?
9516 Contesa Dr 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9516 Contesa Dr 3 currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Contesa Dr 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Contesa Dr 3 pet-friendly?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 offer parking?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 does not offer parking.
Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 have a pool?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 does not have a pool.
Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 have accessible units?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9516 Contesa Dr 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9516 Contesa Dr 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
