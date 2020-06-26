Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

9430 Marsh Creek Drive Available 06/07/19 COMING SOON Roomy 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Northwest Crossing - READY JUNE 10, 2019 - A must see home with lots space and character, located in the sought after area of Northwest Crossing. Home features a large living area, w/ vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace. Home was recently repainted and updated with laminate wood flooring. Large master bedroom, downstairs with adjoining master bath with double vanity, large bathtub and separate shower. Upstairs has 3 nice sized bedroom, one bedroom has french doors and can be used as a office/study or media room.



Landscape features mature trees in front and back yards, storage shed in back and plenty of room for entertaining. 2 car garage with garage door opener and remotes and extra storage space. Utility room with washer and dryer connections.



if interested in scheduling a viewing or for more information, please call 210-503-8000.

All applications must be submitted online at www.keyrentersanantonio.com

Pets are allowed with payment of Pet Fee and signed Pet Agreement, please ask for details.



(RLNE3707343)