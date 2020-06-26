All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9430 Marsh Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9430 Marsh Creek Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

9430 Marsh Creek Drive

9430 Marsh Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9430 Marsh Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
9430 Marsh Creek Drive Available 06/07/19 COMING SOON Roomy 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Northwest Crossing - READY JUNE 10, 2019 - A must see home with lots space and character, located in the sought after area of Northwest Crossing. Home features a large living area, w/ vaulted ceilings, a brick fireplace. Home was recently repainted and updated with laminate wood flooring. Large master bedroom, downstairs with adjoining master bath with double vanity, large bathtub and separate shower. Upstairs has 3 nice sized bedroom, one bedroom has french doors and can be used as a office/study or media room.

Landscape features mature trees in front and back yards, storage shed in back and plenty of room for entertaining. 2 car garage with garage door opener and remotes and extra storage space. Utility room with washer and dryer connections.

if interested in scheduling a viewing or for more information, please call 210-503-8000.
All applications must be submitted online at www.keyrentersanantonio.com
Pets are allowed with payment of Pet Fee and signed Pet Agreement, please ask for details.

(RLNE3707343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive have any available units?
9430 Marsh Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive have?
Some of 9430 Marsh Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 Marsh Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9430 Marsh Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 Marsh Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 Marsh Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9430 Marsh Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9430 Marsh Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 9430 Marsh Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 9430 Marsh Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 Marsh Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9430 Marsh Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio