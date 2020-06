Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location fully furnished home for convenient move in. Charming 1 story home in this quiet, established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Convenient location close to Hwy 151 just minutes from 1604 or 410! Lots of counter space in the kitchen, easy to clean tile and wood floors. Ample natural light throughout. Covered patio overlooks the large back yard. Make this home yours today.