9426 Santa Fe Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets media room bathtub

WOW, what a beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage home * Clean, bright, and open floor plan ready for immediate move-in !. Beautiful 12 inch tile all downstairs * Open kitchen into family room * Eat-in Kitchen * Formal dining * 3 living areas, family room, formal living down, and media room up * Beautiful spacious master bedroom * Master bath has separate shower and garden tub * Walk-in closets throughout house * Beautiful huge deck * Pet restriction, no cats and dogs only under 25 lbs with approval *