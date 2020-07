Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Garden Home for Rent in Whisper Creek! - Cute garden home for rent in a quiet neighborhood! Living area features vaulted ceilings, upgraded flooring and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features a flat top stove, built in microwave and dishwasher. The dining area boasts tile floors and tons of natural light flowing in. This home also boasts a enclosed atrium/sun room. Outside, enjoy a patio with an oasis like backyard for relaxing.



(RLNE5880888)