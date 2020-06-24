9331 Chattanooga Drive

Amenities

R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office @ 210-802-9959 EXT 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing



Cute 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features tile floor throughout the first floor, 2 living areas, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, all stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom upstairs with master bath that will includes double vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and a good size closet. Great size back yard with privacy fence and mature trees. This property is a must see.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.