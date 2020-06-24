All apartments in San Antonio
9331 Chattanooga Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

9331 Chattanooga Drive

9331 Chattanooga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9331 Chattanooga Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office @ 210-802-9959 EXT 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing

Cute 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features tile floor throughout the first floor, 2 living areas, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, all stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets. Master bedroom upstairs with master bath that will includes double vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and a good size closet. Great size back yard with privacy fence and mature trees. This property is a must see.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9331 Chattanooga Drive have any available units?
9331 Chattanooga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9331 Chattanooga Drive have?
Some of 9331 Chattanooga Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9331 Chattanooga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9331 Chattanooga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9331 Chattanooga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9331 Chattanooga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9331 Chattanooga Drive offer parking?
No, 9331 Chattanooga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9331 Chattanooga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9331 Chattanooga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9331 Chattanooga Drive have a pool?
No, 9331 Chattanooga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9331 Chattanooga Drive have accessible units?
No, 9331 Chattanooga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9331 Chattanooga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9331 Chattanooga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
