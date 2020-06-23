933 Spring

Amenities

Available for pre-lease August 1, 2019! Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome located just a block off of University! Talk about LOCATION!!! The unit is on the bus route with a 2 car covered carport, and a small fenced back yard. There is a wonderful fireplace and a lovely vaulted ceiling in the living room. Brand new flooring installed Jan 2019!! Tubs just refinished and granite installed in the bathrooms. You don't want to let this one slip through your hands! Great layout with 2 large bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Lawn care is also included. Roof is only a few years old! Call for your tour and to secure it today before it's gone!