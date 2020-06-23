All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 933 Spring.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
933 Spring
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

933 Spring

933 North Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

933 North Spring Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Prospect Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available for pre-lease August 1, 2019! Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhome located just a block off of University! Talk about LOCATION!!! The unit is on the bus route with a 2 car covered carport, and a small fenced back yard. There is a wonderful fireplace and a lovely vaulted ceiling in the living room. Brand new flooring installed Jan 2019!! Tubs just refinished and granite installed in the bathrooms. You don't want to let this one slip through your hands! Great layout with 2 large bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Lawn care is also included. Roof is only a few years old! Call for your tour and to secure it today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Spring have any available units?
933 Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Spring have?
Some of 933 Spring's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Spring currently offering any rent specials?
933 Spring isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Spring pet-friendly?
No, 933 Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 933 Spring offer parking?
Yes, 933 Spring does offer parking.
Does 933 Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Spring have a pool?
No, 933 Spring does not have a pool.
Does 933 Spring have accessible units?
No, 933 Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Spring have units with dishwashers?
No, 933 Spring does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio