Fantastic location near Medical center, UTSA, USAA and shopping centers! Quite tucked away neighborhood, this home features high ceilings, grande brick fireplace, Granite counter tops, including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Large dual bedrooms with one up and another down. Private backyard with freshly painted deck and beautiful oak trees. Dont miss out on this home that shows pride of ownership.