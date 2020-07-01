931 MARBLE POINT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This move in ready home near SeaWorld features 1465 sq ft living space, all TILES on the 1st floor, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & a great back yard space for entertaining. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer that opens up to a large living room/dining room combo. Its kitchen comes equipped w/ plenty of cabinets for storage & counter space. Neutral paint and blinds. Masters bedroom features walk in closet, tub/shower , & vanity. Quick access to 151 & 410. Just minutes to SeaWorld, Chase HQ, & Wells Fargo HQ.