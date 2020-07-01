All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

931 MARBLE POINT

931 Marble Point · No Longer Available
Location

931 Marble Point, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This move in ready home near SeaWorld features 1465 sq ft living space, all TILES on the 1st floor, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & a great back yard space for entertaining. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer that opens up to a large living room/dining room combo. Its kitchen comes equipped w/ plenty of cabinets for storage & counter space. Neutral paint and blinds. Masters bedroom features walk in closet, tub/shower , & vanity. Quick access to 151 & 410. Just minutes to SeaWorld, Chase HQ, & Wells Fargo HQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 MARBLE POINT have any available units?
931 MARBLE POINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 931 MARBLE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
931 MARBLE POINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 MARBLE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 931 MARBLE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 931 MARBLE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 931 MARBLE POINT offers parking.
Does 931 MARBLE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 MARBLE POINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 MARBLE POINT have a pool?
No, 931 MARBLE POINT does not have a pool.
Does 931 MARBLE POINT have accessible units?
No, 931 MARBLE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 931 MARBLE POINT have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 MARBLE POINT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 MARBLE POINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 MARBLE POINT does not have units with air conditioning.

