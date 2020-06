Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home just had the back yard completely replaced and the carpet! Home interior has been painted, carpet and interior updated. Ready for immediate move in! This is a great home and is sure to impress. Look at this home today and be pleasantly surprised. Located minutes from 1604 and local shopping. Very nice single story floor plan.