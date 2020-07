Amenities

patio / balcony garage media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Large oversized corner lot with beautiful views of the city -- perfect for entertaining. Double decks -- one off of master bedroom; Covered outdoor kitchen with tons of storage. Extensive decks - covered and open. Great schools and neighborhood amenities. Close to shopping and entertainment. Media room/office/play room downstairs. Huge master bedroom, bath and closet. Corner lot with mature trees. Clean and ready for a new tenant.