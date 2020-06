Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 2 story with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the coveted Stonefield neighborhood. Enjoy the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and granite counters. Bright and airy open floorplan. Large master provides a tranquil retreat. Large secondary bedrooms. Covered patio with ceiling fan to enjoy the summer time. Close to shopping, major employers, and UTSA. Plus access to the incredible park-like amenities of Stonefield.