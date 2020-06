Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit is few minutes away from the Medical center/ I-10/ Downtown. This two bedroom/ one bath is a move in ready, very clean, remodeled bathroom, brand new stainless steel dishwasher & stove, nice swimming pool, in a very friendly neighborhood.