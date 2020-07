Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cul de Sac lot in Braun Station West. Gently lived in home. New gutters, new hardi siding, new fence. Granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Stone Fireplace is the focal point for the family room. High Ceilings with wood beams. Utility room inside. Back yard with covered patio and privacy. Shed for more storage. Stainless Refrigerator and Washer and Dryer included. NISD Schools. Lackland, USAA, Medical Center.