Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage game room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available for 6 months!!! Beautiful cozy full furnished home in Stone Oak. 3 living areas which includes an awesome upstairs game room. Granite Island kitchen. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Secondary bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs; office can be adapted as a 5th bedroom. Great back yard with covered patio. Smart accent colors and a convenient and flowing floor plan. Clean as a whistle! Thanks for looking!