WHAT?! This is just an unbelievable find! Super spacious home with large formal and informal living areas downstairs and an XL game room PLUS four spacious bedrooms upstairs. The master suite upstairs offers a huge bathroom with extra large shower and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy your shaded backyard with its large patio off the breakfast area. New appliances in the kitchen add to the unlimited appeal of this wonderful family home. If you are looking for space this is the one you have been waiting for!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9175 RIDGE POST have any available units?
9175 RIDGE POST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.