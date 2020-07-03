9175 RIDGE POST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

WHAT?! This is just an unbelievable find! Super spacious home with large formal and informal living areas downstairs and an XL game room PLUS four spacious bedrooms upstairs. The master suite upstairs offers a huge bathroom with extra large shower and spacious walk-in closet. Enjoy your shaded backyard with its large patio off the breakfast area. New appliances in the kitchen add to the unlimited appeal of this wonderful family home. If you are looking for space this is the one you have been waiting for!