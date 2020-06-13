9123 Malabar Canyon

Amenities
Well maintained 1 story home with great curb appeal, big open floor plan and great covered back patio and beautifully manicured yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Lease Terms
Dogs ok
Cats ok