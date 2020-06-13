9123 Malabar Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 1 story home with great curb appeal, big open floor plan and great covered back patio and beautifully manicured yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Flooring Laminate

Flooring Tile

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage

Lease Terms



Dogs ok

Cats ok