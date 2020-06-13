All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9123 Malabar Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9123 Malabar Canyon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9123 Malabar Canyon

9123 Malabar Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9123 Malabar Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained 1 story home with great curb appeal, big open floor plan and great covered back patio and beautifully manicured yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9123 Malabar Canyon have any available units?
9123 Malabar Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9123 Malabar Canyon have?
Some of 9123 Malabar Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9123 Malabar Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
9123 Malabar Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9123 Malabar Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 9123 Malabar Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 9123 Malabar Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 9123 Malabar Canyon does offer parking.
Does 9123 Malabar Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9123 Malabar Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9123 Malabar Canyon have a pool?
No, 9123 Malabar Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 9123 Malabar Canyon have accessible units?
No, 9123 Malabar Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 9123 Malabar Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9123 Malabar Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio