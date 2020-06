Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**This is a month to month or short term lease**. Lease must end Nov 30, 2019. Charming interior colors. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. All appliances provided ( washer/dryer not warrantied-but in good condition). 2 nice sized bedrooms (13x13 each). Nice property for roommates (must qualify separately) and/or small family. Cottage styled landscaping. Convenient to medical center and major highways. Online application available. Sorry no pets. Applicants please verity schools.