San Antonio, TX
9103 Oak Ledge Drive
Last updated June 16 2019 at 5:05 AM

9103 Oak Ledge Drive

9103 Oak Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9103 Oak Ledge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available June 17, 2019- For Sale at $519,000 or Lease for $3100. Exceptional, spacious home on secluded site in Forest Oaks. Convenient location near 410 and Nacogdoches for easy access to Fort Sam Houston, SAMMC, Northeast Baptist and area employers. The inviting interior decorated in neutral tones features a great kitchen with a large island, granite tops and recessed lighting. The home offers generous space and flexibility with multiple living and eating areas, 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Entertain in the family room with bar area and fireplace or poolside on the covered patio. Unwind after a long day in the first floor master retreat with en suite bath. This must see home is shown by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive have any available units?
9103 Oak Ledge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive have?
Some of 9103 Oak Ledge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Oak Ledge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Oak Ledge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Oak Ledge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9103 Oak Ledge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9103 Oak Ledge Drive offers parking.
Does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9103 Oak Ledge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9103 Oak Ledge Drive has a pool.
Does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9103 Oak Ledge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Oak Ledge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9103 Oak Ledge Drive has units with dishwashers.
