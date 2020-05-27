9103 Oak Ledge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available June 17, 2019- For Sale at $519,000 or Lease for $3100. Exceptional, spacious home on secluded site in Forest Oaks. Convenient location near 410 and Nacogdoches for easy access to Fort Sam Houston, SAMMC, Northeast Baptist and area employers. The inviting interior decorated in neutral tones features a great kitchen with a large island, granite tops and recessed lighting. The home offers generous space and flexibility with multiple living and eating areas, 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. Entertain in the family room with bar area and fireplace or poolside on the covered patio. Unwind after a long day in the first floor master retreat with en suite bath. This must see home is shown by appointment.