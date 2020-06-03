All apartments in San Antonio
907 Magnolia Bend

907 Magnolia Bend · No Longer Available
Location

907 Magnolia Bend, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT FLOOR PLAN - Don't be fooled. This house extends onto a deep lot and has four bedrooms and two baths for a total of approximately 2036 square feet. Carpeted open living area with view of the kitchen, tiled dining room and back porch. The split design puts one bedroom close to the master bedroom at the back of the home and the other two bedrooms are at the front of the home. Bedrooms and living room are carpeted. Other rooms are tiled. Before applying go to dbbroker.com and read the information on the "applicants" page.

(RLNE2526546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Magnolia Bend have any available units?
907 Magnolia Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Magnolia Bend have?
Some of 907 Magnolia Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Magnolia Bend currently offering any rent specials?
907 Magnolia Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Magnolia Bend pet-friendly?
No, 907 Magnolia Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 907 Magnolia Bend offer parking?
Yes, 907 Magnolia Bend offers parking.
Does 907 Magnolia Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Magnolia Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Magnolia Bend have a pool?
No, 907 Magnolia Bend does not have a pool.
Does 907 Magnolia Bend have accessible units?
No, 907 Magnolia Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Magnolia Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Magnolia Bend has units with dishwashers.
