Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

905 KAYTON AVE Available 04/01/19 COMING SOON APRIL 1ST!! 2 BED 1.5 BATH HOME IN HIGHLAND PARK - Charming, vintage, 2 bed 1.5 bath home nestled in the Highland Park neighborhood. Great fenced in yard space.



Home has updated electrical and plumbing. New HVAC, and water heater. Stackable washer and dryer included as well as all appliances.



Monthly yard maintenance included in rent.



AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.



(RLNE4782694)