Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

9019 Mimosa Mnr

9019 Mimosa Manor · (210) 418-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9019 Mimosa Manor, San Antonio, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9019 Mimosa Mnr · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Chestnut Springs Community!! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Come take a look at this 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car garage and an upstairs bonus/game room. Spacious floorplan with a large kitchen, granite countertops and refrigerator. Split master bedroom downstairs, with walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Tub has Whirlpool jets! Additional bedrooms upstairs with full guest bath and bonus game room. Back yard has a deck surrounded by lemon and lime trees!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5143893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9019 Mimosa Mnr have any available units?
9019 Mimosa Mnr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9019 Mimosa Mnr have?
Some of 9019 Mimosa Mnr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9019 Mimosa Mnr currently offering any rent specials?
9019 Mimosa Mnr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9019 Mimosa Mnr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9019 Mimosa Mnr is pet friendly.
Does 9019 Mimosa Mnr offer parking?
Yes, 9019 Mimosa Mnr offers parking.
Does 9019 Mimosa Mnr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9019 Mimosa Mnr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9019 Mimosa Mnr have a pool?
Yes, 9019 Mimosa Mnr has a pool.
Does 9019 Mimosa Mnr have accessible units?
No, 9019 Mimosa Mnr does not have accessible units.
Does 9019 Mimosa Mnr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9019 Mimosa Mnr does not have units with dishwashers.
