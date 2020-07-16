9019 Mimosa Mnr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Chestnut Springs Community!! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Come take a look at this 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a 2-car garage and an upstairs bonus/game room. Spacious floorplan with a large kitchen, granite countertops and refrigerator. Split master bedroom downstairs, with walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Tub has Whirlpool jets! Additional bedrooms upstairs with full guest bath and bonus game room. Back yard has a deck surrounded by lemon and lime trees!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).

$150.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



