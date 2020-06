Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY CHARMING AND SUPER CLEAN HOME! HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED! Awesome 3 bedroom/ 2 bath in established area. Home has Premium Water Softener with Carbon Filter, Reverse Osmosis Water at Kitchen Sink, Washer and Dryer. Cool off after a long day and enjoy the beautiful view of the in-ground salt water pool with zero-scaping across all of front and back yard!A MUST SEE!! Tenants are auto enrolled in filter program