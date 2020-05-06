8927 IMPERIAL CROSS

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground pool tennis court

Spacious 5 Bed 3 Bath 3222 sq ft Home - Living Room with Dining Combo. Wet Bar, Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Island, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Walk-in Pantry. 5th Bedroom Down w/Full Bath.



Huge Game Room, 4 Bedrooms Up. Large Master w/Dual Walk-in Closets. Master Bath with Sep Shower with Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Patio, Fruit Trees. Comm Pool, Playground, Tennis. Close to 1604, Bandera, Shopping, Six Flags, UTSA.



If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply.



SATX



