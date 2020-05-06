All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8927 IMPERIAL CROSS
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:29 AM

8927 IMPERIAL CROSS

8927 Imperial Cross · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8927 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 5 Bed 3 Bath 3222 sq ft Home - Living Room with Dining Combo. Wet Bar, Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Island, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Walk-in Pantry. 5th Bedroom Down w/Full Bath.

Huge Game Room, 4 Bedrooms Up. Large Master w/Dual Walk-in Closets. Master Bath with Sep Shower with Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Patio, Fruit Trees. Comm Pool, Playground, Tennis. Close to 1604, Bandera, Shopping, Six Flags, UTSA.

If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply.

SATX

(RLNE5831637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS have any available units?
8927 IMPERIAL CROSS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS have?
Some of 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS currently offering any rent specials?
8927 IMPERIAL CROSS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS pet-friendly?
Yes, 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS is pet friendly.
Does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS offer parking?
No, 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS does not offer parking.
Does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS have a pool?
Yes, 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS has a pool.
Does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS have accessible units?
No, 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8927 IMPERIAL CROSS has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio