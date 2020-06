Amenities

game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room

8923 Burnt Path Available 04/29/19 rental - COME AND SEE THIS LARGE 2755 SQFT SINGLE LEVEL RENTAL HOME WITH A BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS!!THIS HOME HAS A LOT OF SPACE WITH 4 BEDROOMS, STUDY AND GAMEROOM 1 LIVING 2 DINING AND 3 FULL BATHS! THE BACK YARD IS PRIVATE FOR YOUR QUITE NIGHTS!



(RLNE4768698)