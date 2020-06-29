8915 DATAPOINT DR

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool ceiling fan some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This Unit has $0 Security Deposit Option! (insurance policy with Rhino required). Beautifully updated classic condo near the Medical Center. 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths, with ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans, wetbar and fridge/washer/dryer included. Community Pool, Mature Trees, Super Central Location near Wurzbach & I-10. Water & Electric Included up to $150. App fee is $60 per person age 18 & older. No pets. No smoking. **PLEASE View Virtual tour here before scheduling in person viewings: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Dm8VbOZOch&env=production&unbranded=true