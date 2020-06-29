All apartments in San Antonio
8915 DATAPOINT DR
8915 DATAPOINT DR

8915 Datapoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8915 Datapoint Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This Unit has $0 Security Deposit Option! (insurance policy with Rhino required). Beautifully updated classic condo near the Medical Center. 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths, with ceramic tile throughout, ceiling fans, wetbar and fridge/washer/dryer included. Community Pool, Mature Trees, Super Central Location near Wurzbach & I-10. Water & Electric Included up to $150. App fee is $60 per person age 18 & older. No pets. No smoking. **PLEASE View Virtual tour here before scheduling in person viewings: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=Dm8VbOZOch&env=production&unbranded=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

