Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking garage

Find serenity close to shopping, restaurants and the medical area! Located in a private gated community, this house offers a great layout with 2 living room areas. Master bedroom is downstairs with an extensive closet and bathroom area with separate shower and bathtub. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a breakfast area! Schedule your showing today, this one will not last long!