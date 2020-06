Amenities

recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NORTHEAST HOME IS NEAT CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE-IN.RENT INCLUDES FRIDGE...EASY ACCESS RIGHT OFF OF 410/PERIN BEITEL.FORMAL DINING ROOM AND NICE SIZE FAMILY ROOM.SPRINKLER SYSTEM MAKES WATERING SIMPLE.Fresh paint ,new tile throughout! New updated kitchen cabinets will be installed in july prior to move in