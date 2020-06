Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story home on shaded corner lot in quiet gated community. Enjoy a spacious open floor plan with ceramic tile throughout the main living area and kitchen, newly installed carpet in all bedrooms, along with a fantastic backyard deck for entertaining. Attractive stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, beautifully maintained, and clean as a whistle! Come see today!