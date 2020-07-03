All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8816 TWIN OAKS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8816 TWIN OAKS CT
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

8816 TWIN OAKS CT

8816 Twin Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8816 Twin Oaks Court, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c63642702c ---- Min/Max Months: 12/24 *Almost 1/4 Acre Cul De Sac Lot That Backs Up To A Greenbelt * Three Living Area, Two Dining Areas, Four Bedrooms, Two Car Garage * Master Suite Is Downstairs With Full Bath, Double Vanity, Sep Shower, Garden Tub And Walk In Closet * Large Eat In Kitchen With Lots Of Counter Space * Three Large Bedrooms Upstairs With A Huge Loft * House Sits On An Oversized Lot* Great Back Yard With Mature Trees * Great Location And Super Schools!!

Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Loft Stove Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT have any available units?
8816 TWIN OAKS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT have?
Some of 8816 TWIN OAKS CT's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 TWIN OAKS CT currently offering any rent specials?
8816 TWIN OAKS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 TWIN OAKS CT pet-friendly?
No, 8816 TWIN OAKS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT offer parking?
Yes, 8816 TWIN OAKS CT offers parking.
Does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 TWIN OAKS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT have a pool?
No, 8816 TWIN OAKS CT does not have a pool.
Does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT have accessible units?
No, 8816 TWIN OAKS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 TWIN OAKS CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 TWIN OAKS CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio