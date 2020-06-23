8758 Fischer Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly

- Beautiful centrally located off Shaenfield with easy access to 1604, I-10 and 151. This 4 bedroom, 2 and a half brand new home boosts it all. High ceilings in the living room with a master down. Large covered patio in the back is great for entertaining and grilling with friends. Sprinkler system for easy lawn maintenance.



Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY

All occupants over 18 must apply

Application fee $50

Deposit is same amount as rent

Pet deposit $350 per pet

Most qualified applicant accepted

We do not run applications over the weekend.



Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4651862)