8739 Toulouse

Amenities

walk in closets bbq/grill bathtub refrigerator

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a spacious yard that has a built in charcoal grill. Master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and full bathroom that includes a double vanity, garden tub, and a separate stand up shower. Two additional bedrooms split from the master. Kitchen is open with lots of cabinet space and all white appliances including the refrigerator. This property is a must see! Home is currently tenant occupied. Please contact the office at (210)802-9959 wth any questions regarding this home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.