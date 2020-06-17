8735 Fischer Falls

Amenities

Like New 1 Story in Wild Horse Tausch Farms! Bryant plan 1703sqft. This floorplan offers an open layout with a grand kitchen that overlooks the dining area into the family room. Home Features - Granite Counter-tops * High Ceilings * Stainless Steel Appliances * Gas Range * Tile in all wet are including the Family Room * Separate Tub-Shower with Dual Vanity Sinks at Master Bath * 2" Faux Blinds * Covered Rear Patio * Sprinkler System * Garage Door Opener * Pre-plumb for water softener and much more!