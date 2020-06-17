Like New 1 Story in Wild Horse Tausch Farms! Bryant plan 1703sqft. This floorplan offers an open layout with a grand kitchen that overlooks the dining area into the family room. Home Features - Granite Counter-tops * High Ceilings * Stainless Steel Appliances * Gas Range * Tile in all wet are including the Family Room * Separate Tub-Shower with Dual Vanity Sinks at Master Bath * 2" Faux Blinds * Covered Rear Patio * Sprinkler System * Garage Door Opener * Pre-plumb for water softener and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8735 Fischer Falls have any available units?
8735 Fischer Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.