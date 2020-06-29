8715 Dudley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COLONIAL HILLS, NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Gorgeous Single-Story Home in Highly-Desirable Colonial Hills * Fantastic Curb Appeal, Well-Located near 410 & Medical Center, WALK to Elementary & Middle School * Fantastic Interior Space w/ Large Living Areas & Bedrooms * Fresh Paint Throughout, Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors in Common Areas * Fully-Equipped Kitchen w/ Brand-New Dishwasher * 3 Bedrooms w/ Possible 4th Bedroom/Study * Wonderful, Large Fenced Backyard w/ the BIGGEST Heritage Oak You Have Ever Seen * Oversized Garage w/ Work Area, Addtl. Storage * Lawn Service Included * North East ISD



(RLNE5700294)