San Antonio, TX
8715 Dudley Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

8715 Dudley Dr

8715 Dudley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Dudley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COLONIAL HILLS, NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Gorgeous Single-Story Home in Highly-Desirable Colonial Hills * Fantastic Curb Appeal, Well-Located near 410 & Medical Center, WALK to Elementary & Middle School * Fantastic Interior Space w/ Large Living Areas & Bedrooms * Fresh Paint Throughout, Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors in Common Areas * Fully-Equipped Kitchen w/ Brand-New Dishwasher * 3 Bedrooms w/ Possible 4th Bedroom/Study * Wonderful, Large Fenced Backyard w/ the BIGGEST Heritage Oak You Have Ever Seen * Oversized Garage w/ Work Area, Addtl. Storage * Lawn Service Included * North East ISD

(RLNE5700294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Dudley Dr have any available units?
8715 Dudley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 Dudley Dr have?
Some of 8715 Dudley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Dudley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Dudley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Dudley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 Dudley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8715 Dudley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Dudley Dr offers parking.
Does 8715 Dudley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Dudley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Dudley Dr have a pool?
No, 8715 Dudley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Dudley Dr have accessible units?
No, 8715 Dudley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Dudley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Dudley Dr has units with dishwashers.

