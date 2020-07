Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful completely remodeled home top to bottom! 3 bedroom and two bath along with large living area that has a fireplace. New appliances all stay in an open kitchen and dining area. Good sized fenced back yard for BBQing and for the kids to play. Kitchen appliances-Stove, Dishwasher and refrigerator will be installed. Also available for Rent or Lease. Rent $1350.00 + $1350.00 deposit. BC/$200 Ready to move in!!