Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8634 Lahemaa Falls
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

8634 Lahemaa Falls

8634 Lahemaa Falls · No Longer Available
Location

8634 Lahemaa Falls, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous two-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home now available in Estonia subdivision. Property features two living areas w/ laminate wood floors and ceramic tile downstairs for easy cleaning. Eat-in kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, built-in microwave & a refrigerator that conveys along with the remaining standard appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs to include the game room for additional space. Over-sized master bedroom leads to master bath that has separate vanities, & garden tub. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Lahemaa Falls have any available units?
8634 Lahemaa Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8634 Lahemaa Falls have?
Some of 8634 Lahemaa Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 Lahemaa Falls currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Lahemaa Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Lahemaa Falls pet-friendly?
No, 8634 Lahemaa Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8634 Lahemaa Falls offer parking?
Yes, 8634 Lahemaa Falls offers parking.
Does 8634 Lahemaa Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Lahemaa Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Lahemaa Falls have a pool?
No, 8634 Lahemaa Falls does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Lahemaa Falls have accessible units?
No, 8634 Lahemaa Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Lahemaa Falls have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 Lahemaa Falls does not have units with dishwashers.

