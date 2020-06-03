8634 Lahemaa Falls

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous two-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home now available in Estonia subdivision. Property features two living areas w/ laminate wood floors and ceramic tile downstairs for easy cleaning. Eat-in kitchen features upgraded cabinetry, built-in microwave & a refrigerator that conveys along with the remaining standard appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs to include the game room for additional space. Over-sized master bedroom leads to master bath that has separate vanities, & garden tub. Come see!