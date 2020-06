Amenities

- NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST. WONDERFUL 3 BR 1 BATH HOME IN ALAMO FARMSTEADS *LARGE LIVING AREA WITH GAS FIREPLACE * BRIGHT AIRY KITCHEN * WASHER & DRYER TO REMAIN, REPAIRS AT TENANTS EXPENSE * HUGE BACK YARD APPROX. 2.75 ACRES * LARGE BEAUTIFUL TREES * DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE * NO HORSES ALLOWED * NO CATS * OWNER WILL CONSIDER A DOG * NO BAR-B-Q PITS BEYOND THE BACK FENCE * THE STORAGE BUILDING BEHIND THE HOUSE IS FOR THE OWNERS USE ONLY *



(RLNE5694562)