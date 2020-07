Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A perfect 3 bedroom 2 Bath home for those who enjoy a quiet established neighborhood. The home has just had new carpet installed and a fresh coat of paint in the interior. Refrigerator stays with the home. Pictures maybe older than one year. Pets considered on a case by case basis. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.