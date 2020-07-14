8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

NOW AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Condo In Great Location - Beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in Point North Townhomes community on Datapoint Drive.

Perfect location in Medical Center, close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.

This unit is ready to move in: kitchen with granite countertops includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range-oven. Large living area with ceiling fan and access to a big private balcony with storage room and pool view.

Bathroom with 2 vanities, jacuzzi bath, custom lighting and speaker.

Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet.

Washer and dryer included.

Access to community pool and dedicated parking spot in front of the unit.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE5880689)