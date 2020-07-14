All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59

8611 Datapoint Drive
Location

8611 Datapoint Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
NOW AVAILABLE: Gorgeous Condo In Great Location - Beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in Point North Townhomes community on Datapoint Drive.
Perfect location in Medical Center, close to major highways, shopping and restaurants.
This unit is ready to move in: kitchen with granite countertops includes stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and range-oven. Large living area with ceiling fan and access to a big private balcony with storage room and pool view.
Bathroom with 2 vanities, jacuzzi bath, custom lighting and speaker.
Bedroom has a huge walk-in closet.
Washer and dryer included.
Access to community pool and dedicated parking spot in front of the unit.
Pets negotiable.
Please contact us for a showing.

(RLNE5880689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 have any available units?
8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 have?
Some of 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 currently offering any rent specials?
8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 is pet friendly.
Does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 offer parking?
Yes, 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 offers parking.
Does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 have a pool?
Yes, 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 has a pool.
Does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 have accessible units?
No, 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 does not have accessible units.
Does 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8611 Datapoint Drive Apt 59 has units with dishwashers.
