Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this Beautiful, better than new, cul-de-sac home in Carmona Hills subdivision is move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. nice wood flooring on the 1st level that is sure to impress anyone. Open and spacious floor plan that keeps the kitchen and dining areas in the conversation when entertaining guests. Come see it Today!!