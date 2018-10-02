Rent Calculator
8310 SHOAL CREEK DR
8310 SHOAL CREEK DR
8310 Shoal Creek Drive
Location
8310 Shoal Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Living Room w/Fireplace. Master Bedroom w/Full Bath. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio. Near 410, Lackland, Sea World.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR have any available units?
8310 SHOAL CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
8310 SHOAL CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8310 SHOAL CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
