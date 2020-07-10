All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

8218 SHOOTING QUAIL

8218 Shooting Quail · No Longer Available
Location

8218 Shooting Quail, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful well cared for, open, single story 3.2.2, carpet-free home, high ceilings, in quiet neighborhood, New air conditioning system, double pane windows provides comfort and efficiency. Two living areas, with open kitchen, island and white cabinets, awesome kitchen and best part is large covered deck with no houses behind you. New lawns and sprinkler system to be installed soon-this one is special! $50 pp Application fee, Credit Score 600+, Income 3x monthly rent, no evictions. Pets negotiable, Near Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL have any available units?
8218 SHOOTING QUAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL have?
Some of 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8218 SHOOTING QUAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL is pet friendly.
Does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL offer parking?
Yes, 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL offers parking.
Does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL have a pool?
No, 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL does not have a pool.
Does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL have accessible units?
No, 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 SHOOTING QUAIL does not have units with dishwashers.

