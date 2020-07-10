8218 SHOOTING QUAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful well cared for, open, single story 3.2.2, carpet-free home, high ceilings, in quiet neighborhood, New air conditioning system, double pane windows provides comfort and efficiency. Two living areas, with open kitchen, island and white cabinets, awesome kitchen and best part is large covered deck with no houses behind you. New lawns and sprinkler system to be installed soon-this one is special! $50 pp Application fee, Credit Score 600+, Income 3x monthly rent, no evictions. Pets negotiable, Near Medical Center.